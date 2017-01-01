Freelancer to Freelancer.
Join freelance teams, complete projects and get paid without worrying about the business side.
Happy Users
Finally, a platform that understands freelancers.
Connection & Work
At TrapFi, we care about people. Our values are honesty, respect and freedom. We created TrapFi after being high school teachers, co-workspace operators and freelancers ourselves. At our core we care most about giving people a platform to grow and through our experience we saw how hard it is to grow when you don't have food on the table. Our solution? To give people access to guaranteed, paid work.
Pricing
We only offer one membership but it gets you access to everything.
Frequently Asked Questions
Drop us an email if you couldn't find an answer to your question in the following list.
What is TrapFi?
What kind of projects will TrapFi bring me?
How does TrapFi guarantee work?
What if someone is a bad teammate?
Do you take a percentage of contracts?
- 0 to $5,000 - $25 Per Month
- $5,000 to $10,000 - $25 Per Month + 3%
- $10,000 to $100,000 - $25 Per Month + 6%
- $100,000 or More - $25 Per Month + 9%