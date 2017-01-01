Features

Freelancer to Freelancer.

Join freelance teams, complete projects and get paid without worrying about the business side.

Review

Happy Users

Finally, a platform that understands freelancers.

I couldn't be happier.

Joshua Browder
Engineer, DoNotPay Bot

I was paid the same day.

...
Cameron Moreau
CS Student, UTA

Connection & Work

At TrapFi, we care about people. Our values are honesty, respect and freedom. We created TrapFi after being high school teachers, co-workspace operators and freelancers ourselves. At our core we care most about giving people a platform to grow and through our experience we saw how hard it is to grow when you don't have food on the table. Our solution? To give people access to guaranteed, paid work.

Plans

Pricing

We only offer one membership but it gets you access to everything.







Membership


$25


Per Month
Access to Guaranteed Work
Access to Shared Work
Unlimited Teams
Unlimited Hackathons
Unlimited Projects







   
FAQ

Frequently Asked Questions

Drop us an email if you couldn't find an answer to your question in the following list.

What is TrapFi?
TrapFi is a freelancer to freelancer network. Connect and get work from other freelancers.
What kind of projects will TrapFi bring me?
We're focused on tech projects right now. Everyone from engineers to growth hackers will find work here.
How does TrapFi guarantee work?
We quantify how much work master freelancers in our network receive each year and approve freelancers based on estimated work flow.
What if someone is a bad teammate?
Each team has an integrated assistant we call Mitch I/O. Report bad teammates to Mitch I/O, he'll investigate and take proper action. It is possible to be banned from TrapFi so don't be evil.
Do you take a percentage of contracts?
We do not take a percentage of projects less than $5,000. Here is a breakdown of our membership pricing structure:
  • 0 to $5,000 - $25 Per Month
  • $5,000 to $10,000 - $25 Per Month + 3%
  • $10,000 to $100,000 - $25 Per Month + 6%
  • $100,000 or More - $25 Per Month + 9%
How do I get paid?
We've built a new kind of payment technology specifically for freelancers. It's called Task-Based Pay. All projects run on SCRUM and you get paid based on task completed. If it takes you 2 hours to complete a task set at 5 hours then you still earn the same amount. Payouts are sent via PayPal or SquareCash.